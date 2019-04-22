image
Aishwarya Rajesh on a signing spree, gives her nod for a medical thriller!

Aishwarya Rajesh on a signing spree, finalizes a medical thriller, to be directed by debutant SA Baskaran, an erstwhile assistant of Kamal Haasan and Jeethu Joseph.

