Aishwarya Rajesh's Kousalya Krishnamurthy first look and motion poster released

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 11.34 pm May 24 2019, 11.34 pm

After a sedate start to her career, Aishwarya Rajesh zoomed into the spotlight with the National Award winning movie Kaaka Muttai. Since then, she has been getting meaty roles which have given her ample scope to show off her histrionic skills. Prince Sivakarthikeyan is considered to be a man with the "Golden Touch", as his maiden production venture Kanaa, became a super hit and also went on to win a handful of awards. Kanaa, the maiden directorial venture of Arunraja Kamaraja, was produced by the Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner and had Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathyaraj and Darshan in pivotal roles. Telling the tale of an aspiring woman cricketer and an ailing farmer, Kanaa went on to even become a critical hit.

Seeing the success of Kanaa, it was decided that the movie would be remade in Telugu too. Aishwarya Rajesh herself was roped in to reprise her role from the original. The Telugu version has been titled as Kousalya Krishnamurthy and is being directed by Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao. Kanaa's music director Dhibu Ninan is handling the scoring duties of the Telugu version too. Veteran star Rajendra Prasad will be seen playing Sathyaraj's role while Karthik Raju, Vennela Kishore, Rangasthalam Mahesh, and Jhansi form the rest of the cast. The movie's team released Kousalya Krishnamurthy's first look and motion poster, recently and it bears a lot of similarity to the original Tamil version.

There is not a lot of a difference in the motion posters of the Telugu version and the Tamil original. In both, Aishwarya Rajesh is initially seen in a village belle look, with a bag and cricket bat in hand. She is then spotted in the Indian Cricket Team's jersey, with the backdrop being a packed cricket stadium. The ending shows Rajendra Prasad's face superimposed in the backdrop. Kousalya Krishnamurthy - The Cricketer, comes with a tagline of "Cricket in the Blood"! This movie is being produced by Creative Commercials Movie Makers.