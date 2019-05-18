Aishwarya Ravichandran gets a big break with Vijay Devarakonda’s Dear Comrade

In Com Staff May 18 2019, 5.36 pm May 18 2019, 5.36 pm

Dear Comrade is an upcoming film of heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda which is being awaited by his fans big time. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film features the Geetha Govindam pair Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Justin Prabhakaran has scored music in this film which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Shruthi Ramachandran plays a pivotal character in the film. A single Kadalalle was released last month in Telugu rendered by Sid Sriram and a newcomer Aishwarya Ravichandran. The number has been getting all the positive acclaim.

The young Aishwarya was quoted as saying about her debut film and music composer Justin Prabhakaran, “I am extremely delighted to have sung the Kadalalle number from Dear Comrade. I am also more than happy because I have sung the Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the song too. All my thanks to Justin Prabhakaran. He has the knack of finding the right talent and giving them an opportunity. More than that he is a great human being. I first sang the track version of the song and it was okayed after a while”.

She continues, “Although I don’t know Telugu, language experts were there to help me out with my pronunciation. I am happy that the director and Vijay Devarakonda also liked my voice. The teaser was first released and I recorded the Kannada and Malayalam versions recently”. About her other offers in singing, Aishwarya says that she has sung a few but not sure which one would be featured in the final version. Till such time, she does not want to say anything. She also signs off saying that she is extremely fortunate to have sung in all the four south Indian languages in her debut project itself. We wish Aishwarya Ravichandran the best with her career.