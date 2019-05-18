  3. Regional
Aishwarya Ravichandran gets a big break with Vijay Devarakonda’s Dear Comrade

Regional

Aishwarya Ravichandran gets a big break with Vijay Devarakonda’s Dear Comrade

I am extremely delighted to have sung the Kadalalle number from Dear Comrade, says Aishwarya Ravichandran.

back
Aishwarya RavichandranDear ComradeJustin PrabhakaranTrending In SouthVijay Devarakonda
nextShadaa: Diljit Dosanjh’s obsession with Kylie Jenner is visible in the film’s first poster

within