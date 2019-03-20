Ajay Devgn’s cameo in RRR: Will it be short and significant?

It has almost been a week since the exciting announcement came by on Ajay Devgn’s inclusion in SS Rajamouli’s mega-budget action thriller RRR, which is currently in the works. Lots of speculations have gone up on the Bollywood star’s role in the film already, with some saying that he is essaying a negative role. However, we have now heard that Ajay Devgn will not be the villain in the film, but will be playing the role of a freedom fighter who will be seen as an important driving force for the roles played by NTR and Ram Charan in the film.

A little birdie from the unit dropped some interesting details, saying that “Ajay Devgn’s role in RRR is not a blink-and-you-will-miss cameo that has been flushed in to get the film some attention. It is a proper extended guest appearance that will last for close to 30 minutes. As important portions of the film take place in the north, the team wanted a Bollywood face for the role and Ajay fit the bill perfectly. The actor wasn’t completely sure of doing the film at first, but agreed to come on board after a narration from Rajamouli.”

The team of RRR, on completing their Hyderabad schedule, will be flying to Pune and Ahmedabad for the forthcoming schedule. This massive film which is produced by DVV Danayya on a budget of 400 crores, will hit the screens on the 30th of July next year. It will be released in ten Indian languages.