Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De goes to Tollywood, Venkatesh to play the lead!

Siddarthsrinivas June 07 2019, 12.55 pm June 07 2019, 12.55 pm

Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De is one of the best box office performers of the 2019 summer season, raking in close to a 100 crores at the box office. The film which had Rakul Preet and Tabu as the female leads have done very good business so far, turning out to be another feather on the hats of the star and producer Luv Ranjan. And now, the film is all set to be remade in Telugu. At the press meet of his upcoming venture Oh Baby, producer Suresh Babu announced that he would be bankrolling the remake, with Venkatesh playing the lead role.

Venkatesh is already on a new high in his career, after his recent release in F2: Fun and Frustration turned out to be his career-best grosser. The actor is currently shooting for Venky Mama, a family entertainer in which he teams up with Naga Chaitanya. De De Pyaar De is a film that needs a handsome, elderly man in the lead role, and who better than Venkatesh to portray the same. The actor’s incredible comic timing and lovable mannerisms will bring a lot to the table, as he reprises a role that was played very well by Ajay Devgn.