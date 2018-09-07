Ajay Gnanamuthu had approached Mammotty for Imaikaa Nodigal

On the day of the release, Ajay Gnanamuthu's Imaikaa Nodigal came across financial issues and on August 30 with the matinee and evening shows were called off across the state of Tamil Nadu. However, the shows had resumed later in the day. Imaikaa Nodigal includes actors such as Nayanthara, Anurag Kashyap, Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna.

Speaking to a daily, Gnanamuthu said that he had written the script for the film keeping in mind a male lead. He had approached Mammootty in 2014 and explained the script to him. The actor was impressed and reportedly agreed to work on Imaikaa Nodigal.

But the director finally opted for Nayanthara instead of Mammotty for the lead when he finalized the cast for his film in 2016. He reportedly said that the script went through many changes and he believed that Nayanthara was better suited for the job.

Gnanamuthu said that he thought that if he chose a female lead, he would be able to elevate the character’s emotional connect. In Imaikaa Nodigal, Nayanthara took up the role of a tough CBI officer named Anjali Vikramadityan who goes on a hunt to nab a criminal called Rudra, played by Anurag Kashyap.

The film received lukewarm reviews but holds the most number of theatres in Tamil Nadu, as per reports. Reports mention that Imaikaa Nodigal made over Rs 16 crore in its first five days.