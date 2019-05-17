Ajit Mehndi comes to the rescue of young wives with her new YouTube channel!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 3.13 pm May 17 2019, 3.13 pm

The wife of dashing Navraj Hans and the vaddi nooh of legendary Hans Raj Hans, Ajit Mehndi, now Ajit Navraj Hans, has recently started her own YouTube channel. Though she hails from a family of musicians and is also married into a musical family, Ajit was never seen making any efforts towards entering the singing industry. Rather, she chose to start a podcast on YouTube for the young wives who face problems in adjusting with this new phase of life.

Under the channel name Ajit Navraj Hans, Ajit has named her podcast 'Wives Brigade'. This series is aimed at helping young wives in dealing with day to day problems which they face in their married life or in their in-law’s house. Having a length of good 9 to 11 minutes each podcast touches varied issues.

Here's one of the videos:

If you hear her talking, she sounds sorted with the important topics that she's discussing. The lady talks sense and if followed, her guidance can help many in dealing with their problems in life. Without taking sides Ajit introduces us to both the aspects of a situation and gives an unbiased point of view. Using Hindi and Urdu she uses a tone and dialect that are both quite graceful.

Other than this, Ajit also owns a website through which she sells bespoke home décor pieces. Also, a writer, Ajit's books are available for readers on Amazon. It is good to see that this creative woman is exploring her talent to the most.