  3. Regional
Ajit Mehndi comes to the rescue of young wives with her new YouTube channel!

Regional

Ajit Mehndi comes to the rescue of young wives with her new YouTube channel!

Though she hails from a family of musicians and is also married into a musical family, Ajit was never seen making any efforts towards entering the singing industry.

back
AJIT MEHNDIDaler MehndiMansi SharmaMikaNavraj HansPollywoodPunjabiReviewTrending In PunjabWives BrigadeYuvraj Hans
nextHarish Verma trashes rumours about Dila Mereya and it's clash with Bharat

within