August 02 2019

While Team Nerkonda Paarvai is gearing up for the movie's release next week, producer Boney Kapoor had recently made an announcement about Ajith’s 60th film. He had stated that it would be under his banner and that it would again be directed by H Vinoth Kumar, who has helmed Nerkonda Paarvai. NKP is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee. While thanking the team of Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney also stated that he would be bankrolling Ajith’s 60, along with Zee Studios, and the pooja of the film will happen towards the end of August. Meanwhile, there have been rumours doing the rounds which suggest that Janhvi Kapoor, elder daughter of Boney and the late Sridevi, will be featuring in Ajith 60.

Janhvi Kapoor had made her Bollywood debut through the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat, titled as Dhadak. She is now working in a film based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first female IAF pilot who flew into a combat zone during the Kargil war, in 1999. She was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra. Jhanvi will also star in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, which has an ensemble cast. While these are her Bollywood projects, it looks like the young lady wants to test the waters in Kollywood too. What could be better than her dad’s production and that too with a highly talented director and an A-list hero like Ajith?

While we are sure that she would be given a warm welcome in Tamil where her mother, the late Sridevi started her career and ruled the roost for more than three decades, we have now received confirmation that Janhvi would not be a part of this project. Talking to us about this, our sources close to the development team of Thala 60 stated, "There have been a lot of rumours doing the rounds that Janhvi would be making her Tamil debut with Thala 60. Unfortunately, that is not true and these are just baseless rumours!" Although her mom started in the South and later moved north of the Vindhyas, it looks like Janhvi is expected to do it the other way around. However, it doesn't look like it would happen with Thala 60 but let's stay hopeful!