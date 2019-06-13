Lmk June 13 2019, 11.06 am June 13 2019, 11.06 am

Former Indian F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan is seen with a lot of pride in TN, as he hails from Coimbatore which is often addressed as the motor racing hub of the country. While he is an intense racer on the track, Narain is a very pleasant, friendly personality off the track. A lot of youngsters look up to him for his exploits on the track and also his gentlemanly nature. In a recent interaction with a web portal, Narain was asked about his friendship with Thala Ajith and also assess the star’s capabilities as a racer. Narain was quite generous in his assessment of Ajith’s talents off the cinema screen.

“Most of us know Ajith as a popular actor but he is a multi-talented personality. He assembles radio controlled cars and planes with ease and is extremely passionate about that now. Since the two of us share the same passion in racing, we’ve interacted a lot in this subject matter. I used to share my insights to him as he lacked field experience. Still, he raced up to the F2 level and it’s an incredible achievement. Had he started 10 years earlier, he could’ve actually become a professional race car driver. Racing has always been his passion; that’s why he didn’t let it go even after becoming an actor. He went to the UK on his own, took part in the highly competitive F2 circuit and did some good races. He also managed some podium finishes despite his low experience. As a racing driver, I know how difficult it is; it’s an incredible achievement by him.” said Narain about Thala Ajith - the race car driver.