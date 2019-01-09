Ajith deserves all the respect that he gets from people, admits Jagapati Babu

Viswasam’s lead villain Jagapati Babu is eagerly anticipating the release of the film, just like the countless Thala Ajith fans across the globe. As we had already reported, the actor is yet to score a hit in Tamil despite being an in-demand actor in both Telugu and Tamil. “To be frank, I have been desperately waiting for a hit film from this soil and I’m sure that Viswasam is going to make my long run dream come true.” Like many other actors, Jagapati is also floored by Ajith’s qualities as a human being.

“What can I say about a person like Ajith sir? He is such a warm person who unconditionally does a lot of good things to people. I feel from the bottom of my heart that an actor like Ajith sir deserves all the respect and adulation that he receives from the people.” Jagapati further adds about his role in the film and what we can expect from Ajith’s character 'Thookku Durai'.

“I had a strong positive feeling right from the beginning as both the hero and villain would be sporting salt ‘n’ pepper style. Ajith’s character will have a lot of conviction; his role in Viswasam has a perfect mix of ‘mass’ and ‘class’; ‘mass’ with shades of innocence and arrogance, which his fans and the family audiences will enjoy thoroughly. In fact, I personally loved his character in the film. When you’ll see the hero and villain clashing in this film, it is mainly due to the difference in their thought processes.”

The trailer has a dialogue where Jagapati states that he is the hero in his story while Ajith contrastingly says that he’s the villain in his story. Sparks are bound to fly in their confrontation scenes.