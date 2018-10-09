Ajith dubbing for Viswasam already?

Thala Ajith’s Viswasam is getting ready as a complete family entertainer. Director Siva and his team are doing their best to ensure that not a single moment is wasted in making the film ready in time for a grand Pongal release in January 2019. While the shoot will be wrapped up soon, it looks like Ajith has discreetly started dubbing for his portions in the film.

Editor Ruben and his team have prepared a rough cut of the portions shot so far, which is being used for the dubbing process. Though Ajith likes to complete his dubbing work in one go, he has bent his rules this time in order to avoid hurries at the end.

KJR Studios, who produced Nayanthara’s big blockbuster Aramm and Prabhu Deva’s comic caper Guleabaghavali, have bagged the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Viswasam for a whopping 48 crores. This is Ajith’s second-best deal in his career after his last release Vivegam which went for 55 crores.

After seeing through the process for Viswasam, Ajith will move on to his next film with director H.Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran fame. The new project is touted to be a remake of the Hindi hit Pink, where the actor will reprise the role played by Amitabh Bachchan.​