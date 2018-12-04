Ajith in Chennai to supervise the construction work of his dream home

Done with both, the shoot of his upcoming mass entertainer Viswasam and his aero-modelling trip to Germany, Thala Ajith is back in Chennai to supervise the construction work for his state-of-the-art bungalow which has been in the making for quite some time now.

The actor, who currently resides at his Thiruvanmiyur residence, has sketched out his new space on his own, with enough area for a dubbing studio, a separate room for his aerospace-related work and a mini theatre. Once Ajith moves to this house, he will be dubbing for his films from here itself and would not have to come to the city every time.

From the likes of this, it is quite clear that Ajith has a path of his own and does not always swim with the tide. Despite being an actor who is loved round the globe, he has split his time right for both his profession and his passion. Ajith was actively involved in MIT’s Dhaksha program as a Helicopter Test Pilot and UAV system advisor, focusing on the UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle). The team which he mentored secured the second place in the Medical Express 2018 UAV Challenge.

The actor is also a passionate car racer who has competed in circuits around India in places such as Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. In 2010, he participated in the FIA Formula Two Championship which took place in Europe.