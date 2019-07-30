In Com Staff July 30 2019, 10.22 pm July 30 2019, 10.22 pm

Thala Ajith’s fans are waiting impatiently to see the release of the actor’s next big release, Nerkonda Paarvai. The trailer of the film was recently released and fans were impressed by Ajith’s powerful, emotive yet aggressive acting. It is already known that Ajith has a love for racing and sports car. He has now and again showed off his multi-talented skills in movies or real life. From photography to aeromodelling, Ajith has perfected everything he has taken upon. Now, according to reports, he is all into rifle shooting! Several photos of the actor from the rifle training academy were doing the rounds for quite some time now.

Now, reports state that Ajith had participated in a rifle championship. Reportedly Ajith had been training and practising for this event and participated in the state rifle championship which was held in Coimbatore last weekend. It must be noted that Ajith was passionate about rifle shooting ever since his NCC training in school days. But, could this also be for his next film, which as Boney Kapoor mentioned, will have a lot of action. We’ll have to wait and see about that! Fans sure are excited to see this new talent of Ajith and have been going gaga over it on social media. Coming back to Nerkonda Paarvai, the film will see Ajith reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan, who played the role of a lawyer. The film is a remake of hit Bollywood film Pink and it is a courtroom drama.