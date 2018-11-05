Ajith promises a film with Thaman in 2019, is it a possibility?

Recently, Thala Ajith and hotshot music composer Thaman bumped into each other at the airport. The two shared a conversation about their upcoming projects and also a possible combination in the near future. Owing to this, in one of his recent online interactions, Thaman has revealed that Ajith promised him a film in 2019 and is waiting for the combo to happen.

Thala Ajith who is currently working on his family entertainer Viswasam, has ostensibly locked his upcoming schedule with interesting films. First up in 2019, the actor will kick off the remake of the Bollywood thriller Pink. To be directed by H Vinoth, the pre-production process for the project is currently underway with Yuvan Shankar Raja being signed as the composer.

Next up, Ajith will reportedly work with his Billa and Arrambam director Vishnuvardhan for a historic drama that has been written by veteran Balakumaran. Vishnuvardhan has been waiting for Ajith’s dates for a long time, and the duo will be finally paying heed to it.

Ajith is also in talks with H Vinoth to do another action thriller which has been penned by Vinoth himself. As this particular project will take a long time to shoot, they decided to complete the Pink remake first as the star is showing great interest towards it.

If things go right, Thaman could end up composing music for any one of the latter two projects. Who knows!