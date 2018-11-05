image
Monday, November 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ajith promises a film with Thaman in 2019, is it a possibility?

Regional

Ajith promises a film with Thaman in 2019, is it a possibility?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 05 2018, 6.08 pm
back
EntertainmentfilmsregionalThala AjithThamanViswasam
nextDev Teaser: Karthi’s new ride is slick, glossy and spectacular!
ALSO READ

Seemaraja completes a half century as Siva and Siva combo materialises

Exclusive: Thala Ajith's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta avoid a clash, but only by a day

Trisha calls Ajith her all-time favorite