Ajith steel cage moment in Viswasam leaked, team miffed!

After a couple of stills initially found its way out of the shoot of Viswasam’s first schedule, the team did a good job at keeping what they shot to themselves and ensured that there were no further leaks. But just when they were being appreciated for their act, out came few snaps from the shoot location of the Ajith starrer which is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

The latest stills showcase the star clad in a traditional white-on-white attire, getting ready to perform his stunts inside a steel cage. The setup clearly resembles an underworld fight club, with boxers and an animated audience which mostly consists of foreign faces. This particular fight sequence is said to be an exciting one in the film, coming off as a perfect treat for the star’s fans. However, the team of Viswasam are said to be unhappy with the leak, and will be tightening the security over the next few days.

The film marks Ajith’s fourth union with director Siva, after their outings in Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. Sathya Jothi Films are bankrolling Viswasam at a mammoth budget, giving it a huge star cast that has Nayanthara as the heroine apart from famous names in Yogi Babu, Vivek and Robo Shankar. The film is gearing up for a grand release in January 2019.