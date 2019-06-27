In Com Staff June 27 2019, 5.00 pm June 27 2019, 5.00 pm

The first single from Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai was unveiled on Thursday, as announced by the producer Boney Kapoor on his social media handle. The track is titled as 'Vaanil Irul' and the lyrics have been penned by Uma Devi. It comes across as being very soulful in the voice of Dhee, under the music composition of Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink, that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead roles. In Tamil, Ajith Kumar reprises the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Shraddha Srinath play's that of Taapsee’s. The trailer that was released earlier, has created the right kind of buzz among the audience.

Nerkonda Paarvai will be an intense courtroom drama that would deal with an important issue plaguing the contemporary society. Like in the original, the single that is released now also appears to be a background song from the visuals that we get to see. The lyrics by Uma Devi are profound and convey the right kind of feel and mood of the scene. Singer Dhee has a unique voice that stands out from the crop of contemporary singers. This aids in communicating the helplessness of the scene well enough. She has earlier crooned numbers like 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2 and also 'Ey Sandakkaara'. Dhee is the daughter of music composer Santhosh Narayanan.