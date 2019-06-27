The first single from Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai was unveiled on Thursday, as announced by the producer Boney Kapoor on his social media handle. The track is titled as 'Vaanil Irul' and the lyrics have been penned by Uma Devi. It comes across as being very soulful in the voice of Dhee, under the music composition of Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink, that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead roles. In Tamil, Ajith Kumar reprises the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Shraddha Srinath play's that of Taapsee’s. The trailer that was released earlier, has created the right kind of buzz among the audience.
Nerkonda Paarvai will be an intense courtroom drama that would deal with an important issue plaguing the contemporary society. Like in the original, the single that is released now also appears to be a background song from the visuals that we get to see. The lyrics by Uma Devi are profound and convey the right kind of feel and mood of the scene. Singer Dhee has a unique voice that stands out from the crop of contemporary singers. This aids in communicating the helplessness of the scene well enough. She has earlier crooned numbers like 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2 and also 'Ey Sandakkaara'. Dhee is the daughter of music composer Santhosh Narayanan.
Going by the original film Pink and its content, it is highly unlikely that Nerkonda Paarvai would have many songs as the mood of the film is such. Introducing songs in the narrative would only be a roadblock to the flow, unless the Tamil version directed by H Vinoth has some surprises for the audience. Yuvan had earlier announced that there would be two songs and two theme tracks in the movie. Highly expected by neutral audiences and Ajith fans alike, Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to hit the screens very soon. Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography and Gokul Chandran has edited the movie. Abirami Venkatachalam, who is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, has played the role essayed by Kirti Kulhari in the original and Andrea Tariang has reprised the same role that she did in Pink too.Read More