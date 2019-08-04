In Com Staff August 04 2019, 6.53 pm August 04 2019, 6.53 pm

With just a few days left for the release of Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, people’s anticipation levels are currently rocket high. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is a Tamil remake of the hit Bollywood film Pink and Ajith will be seen reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role in this. The trailer of the film was very well-received and people went gaga over Ajith’s power-packed performance. Recently, the makers of the film announced that the theatrical rights of the film have been acquired by Mr. G. Srinivasan of M/s. S. Picture, Mr. K.Rajamannar of M/s. Kanthaswamy Arts Centre & Mr. Raahul. Now, it has been announced that Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house Red Giant Movies has also taken over a few parts of Tamil Nadu to release this film!

Taking to Twitter, Udhayanidhi announced that his production house, Red Giant Movies, will be releasing the film in Chennai city, Trichy and Salem. Apart from him, in other parts of the state Mr. G. Srinivasan of S. Pictures, Mr. K.Rajamannar of Kanthaswamy Arts Centre & Mr. Raahul will be releasing the film. This sure is great news for fans as it was being reported that the film was having some trouble finding distributors. Recently, it was also announced that Red Giant Movies will also release the Vikranth-starrer rural drama Bakrid.

See Udhayanidhi's tweet here -

https://twitter.com/Udhaystalin/status/1157322376712822784