In Com Staff June 07 2019, 5.35 pm June 07 2019, 5.35 pm

Any actor, in order to manage the media and fans, needs their public relation managers' help. Ajith is one of the biggest stars in the industry and it is well-known that he is managed by PRO Suresh Chandra. For the uninitiated, Suresh Chandra is a popular Public Relations Officer in Tamil Cinema. Taking to his Twitter account, Suresh Chandra wrote a heartfelt note for his mother, who has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit, due to poor health. He shared it on the occasion of his mother’s birthday and it shows his concern and sadness regarding his mother’s health.

In the post, he wrote about how emotionally and physically strong his mom is, how kind she is and, most importantly, the beautiful bond that his wife shares with her. He also stated that she is a very forward-minded person and propagated women independence in the 1970's itself. In the post, he also requested his well-wishers to pray for her to get back to better health, soon. He requested all the people reading his post to pray for her and wish that she gets better sooner than ever. His mother’s birthday has been mentioned as June 6th and the post also talks about his mother being multi-lingual and that she never stopped learning, even in her old age. Suresh Chandra has mentioned that his mother Sathya was a teacher, who retired about 20 years ago but is still in contact with her students and makes it a point to wish them on their birthdays, through messages on WhatsApp or Facebook or phone calls and gets very excited when they respond to her wishes.