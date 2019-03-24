Akash Puri's upcoming film Romantic wraps first leg of shoot in Goa

Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan, also known as DD, has been charming her fans through the small screen ever since she was a child. Not just that, she has also been creating magic on the big screens with her films. Currently, she is shooting with Akash Puri for their upcoming film - Romantic. The shoot was going on in Goa and now the actress has informed her fans (on Twitter) that they have finished the first schedule of the shoot. She also posted a cute picture along with it and we just cannot keep calm!

DD also wrote that she had extreme fun shooting the first leg of the film and she thanked everyone for their love. The film will also see Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi playing a pivotal role. She was with the team in their shoot schedule for Goa and this will be her second Telugu film. Puri Jagannadh is providing the story, screenplay and dialogues for Romantic. Makarand Deshpande will also be seen playing a supporting character in the film. Since Mehbooba, Puri Jagannadh’s last film with his son was a huge flop, this film will have very high expectations from the audience.

So happpy to finish the first schedule of #Romantic movie with my sweetheart Hero @ActorAkashPuri 😍 fun working... Thnks for the love n respect dear team n spl Thnks @purijagan sir 🙏 for trustin me n @Charmmeofficial darling n director @anilpaduri garu 🙏🙏 @PuriConnects #Goa pic.twitter.com/Uk3xpS2MyH — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) March 24, 2019

Directed by newcomer Anil Paduri, this film is being produced by the Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies banners, which also has Charmme Kaur as a joint producer. Delhi beauty Ketika Sharma will be seen romancing Akash in this film. Although the makers have been tight-lipped about the details of this project, we hope that we get more updates soon!