In Com Staff July 30 2019, 10.50 pm July 30 2019, 10.50 pm

Akhil Akkineni may be the chocolate boy of the industry but, as an actor, he has not yet been able to score a hit. Thus after getting lukewarm responses for his films, Akhil and Hello, the actor is set to impress people with his fourth film, which is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Needless to say, Akhil is being very careful about the script, his role and everything related to this project. The film went on floors a few days back and now an interesting update has come forward! According to several reports, Priyanka Mohan has been signed on to romance the young actor in this one!

According to reports, Priyanka has been roped in by the makers and she is looking forward to acting in this thorough entertainer. The reports also state that the makers came to her with the offer and she immediately accepted it. However, an official confirmation regarding this has not been given out yet. This film is touted to be a romantic entertainer and it is yet to be given a title. The shooting of the film started in Hyderabad. Whether Priyanka will be joining the sets soon or not, is yet to be seen. If this does turn out to be true, this will be one interesting duo to look forward to! While Gopi Sunder has been roped in to compose the music, cinematographer V Manikandan will be handling the camera.