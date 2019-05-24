Akhil Akkineni's will be working with Bommarillu Bhaskar for his next

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 9.13 pm May 24 2019, 9.13 pm

The young Akhil Akkineni is no doubt the latest chocolate boy of the industry. However, he has not yet gotten a big hit. All last three films of the actor did not perform well at the box office and thus it is very important for him to score a hit with his next. It is already known that Akhil will be working with director Bommarillu Bhaskar for his next film. Touted to be a romantic entertainer, this movie will be produced by Bunny Vaas and presented by Allu Aravind under the Geeta Arts banner. Now, the good news is that the film has been officially launched. This upcoming film of Akhil marks his first collaboration with director Bhaskar.

According to reports, the film was officially launched at the Filmnagar temple, with a pooja. Regular shooting will start shortly, at Hyderabad. It has also been reported that the film has gone on floors without a heroine. Reports state that both Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna are under consideration and neither of them has been finalized yet. Reportedly the makers wanted to launch the film first and then announce the heroine after the first schedule is completed in June. The buzz is that the makers of #Akhil4 have roped in music composer Gopi Sundar to render the tunes. Interestingly, the same composer had created magic in Chay and Sam’s latest film Majili.

Reports also state that cinematographer V Manikandan, who made his Tollywood debut with Agnyaathavaasi, has been chosen to crank the camera for this film. Akhil was last seen in Mr Majnu, which did not fare well at the Box Office. We hope with this new venture, the actor can finally impress fans with his acting chops! Bommarillu Bhaskar is known for helming films like Bommarillu, Parugu, Orange and Ongole Githa. It will be interesting to see the kind of magic these two will bring together on the screen.