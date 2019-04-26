Akkineni Nagarjuna shares video of him and Rakul Preet working out in Portugal!

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 9.59 pm April 26 2019, 9.59 pm

Nagarjuna is currently working on his upcoming romantic entertainer Manmadhudu 2, with the Chi La Sow director Rahul Ravindran. The team is presently camped at Portugal to shoot here. Reports state that major portions of this movie will be shot in this European nation. Manmadhudu 2 stars the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead and also has veteran actress Lakshmi essaying an important role. Vennela Kishore and Rao Ramesh are also a part of this movie's support cast! Both Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet are known for being fitness freaks and now it looks like the duo are not wasting any time on days between shoot, even when in a foreign locale. Earlier today, Nagarjuna shared a video of him and Rakul Preet sweating it out in a gym, on his social media page.

The video looks to have been shot by director Rahul Ravindran and shows Nagarjuna working out real hard and when Rahul asks about Rakul Preet, Nagarjuna takes him to where she is working out even harder and expresses his wow at her! This video which runs for 43 seconds, has been going viral ever since Nag posted it on Twitter. Many of his fans also stated that he is growing youthful by the day and fondly addressed him as the "Evergreen Yuvasamrat!" Manmadhudu 2, despite being a sequel to the original Manmadhudu, will not be a continuation of the movie and will have an entirely standalone storyline! This movie is jointly produced by Annapurna Studios, Viacom 18 Movies and Anandi Arts Official.

Apart from this, Nagarjuna also has his upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra, which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in collaboration with Fox Star Studios and is written & directed by Ayan Mukerji! Touted to be a trilogy, this movie has Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles, apart from Nagarjuna. Some sections of the media also report that this is a romantic fairytale in a supernatural format! Things do look very promising for Nag with his hands full of quality movies!