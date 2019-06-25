In Com Staff June 25 2019, 5.48 pm June 25 2019, 5.48 pm

Director Vikram K Kumar is a versatile filmmaker, who has helmed movies with top stars in various languages including English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. His last project was the Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Hello, in 2017. This movie was the re-launch for Akhil after the debacle of his original launch - Akhil. Unfortunately, this movie also met with only a mixed response at the Box Office. After a gap of quite some time, director Vikram Kumar announced that his next project would be with Natural Star Nani. There was quite a lot of buzz when this project's title was announced to be Gang Leader, taking after Megastar Chiranjeevi's 1991 movie of the same name. Now, there have been some speculations doing the rounds that following this movie, Vikram would direct Akkineni Nagarjuna in his next. The two have earlier worked together in the blockbuster hit Manam, which had three generations of the Akkineni family on screen together, for the first time.

We got in touch with the director to get some clarity on this and this is what he had to say, "Talks are on for my next project but it is not with Akkineni Nagarjuna. I would love to work with him though but it would not happen in my next project." Meanwhile, on the progress of his upcoming movie Gang Leader, Vikram says, "We had promised an August 30th release and are well on track to reach that. The team is gearing up to go full steam on the post-production work now!" Gang Leader is said to be a comedy entertainer with Nani playing the leader of a gang of five girls who get involved in petty crimes. The usage of the title Gang Leader was met with a mixed response as some hardcore fans of the Megastar felt that that title should not be used by anybody else except for members from the Mega family.