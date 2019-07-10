In Com Staff July 10 2019, 6.10 pm July 10 2019, 6.10 pm

Although Akshara Haasan made her film debut through Balki’s Shamitabh, co-starring Dhanush in Hindi, her first Tamil film was the Ajith starrer Vivegam directed by Siva that drew in more flak than praise. Kamal Haasan's second daughter would now be featuring in her dad’s production venture Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh M Selva, where Chiyaan Vikram plays the lead. Akshara’s pair in the film is said to be Abi Haasan, son of veteran actor Nasser. Kadaram Kondan is releasing next week and the promotions for the film have begun in full swing.

Speaking about Kadaram Kondan and her role in the film in one of the media interactions, the light-eyed actress says, “The name of my character in the film is Akira and I am paired opposite Abi Haasan. I play the role of a pregnant girl and I took a lot of advice from my mom Sarika about how a pregnant woman would walk, sit and move around. In fact, I have even done a few stunts as a pregnant woman. Of course, my father also guided me!” About the advice that her father gives, Akshara says that he has always reiterated the importance of being sincere to the work and to take each film like her first film and devote total dedication.

Although Akshara initially came into the field wanting to be a director, destiny had its way and she has started working as an actress now. When asked about this, Akshara said, “Direction is, of course, my passion. I had worked in Sabash Naidu too in the capacity of an assistant director. I want to direct Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. In Tamil, it would be Karthi and Vikram I want to direct. But my all time dream is to direct my dad Kamal Haasan. Of course, he has done all kinds of roles and there is hardly any character that he has not done. I am wondering if I would get a subject to suit his talent. I also want to bring my dad and Rajini uncle together in one film. Let’s see if it happens.” Now, those are lofty ambitions indeed and the entire Kollywood would be happy if this does indeed happen!