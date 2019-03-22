Akshay Kumar's Kesari fails to beat Gold's opening in Chennai

Akshay Kumar’s new film Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh, which opened on Thursday on the Holi day has opened to positive reviews from the majority of the audience. This true story is about the 1897 battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikh soldiers bravely stood up to 10000 Afghans, ultimately in vain. Akshay Kumar leads from the front with a fantastic performance as Havildar Ishar Singh who inspires his fellow Sikh soldiers. The emotional climax war scenes are the biggest highlight elements.

Kesari has grossed 14 lakhs in Chennai on its opening day; this is the same as what Padman managed to collect last year on its opening day. Gold could gross 19 lakhs on its opening day in Chennai when it released on August 15 last year. Of course, 2.0 (in which Akshay was the antagonist) stands way above the rest, grossing an all-time record 2.64 crore in Chennai on its opening day. Akshay isn’t as big as the Khans in this part of the country, but after 2.0’s success, he has most certainly reached across to the nooks and corners of TN.

What could possibly make Kesari more attractive for the local Tamil audience is the fact that it is playing with English subtitles in most of the theatres in Tamil Nadu. This is a smart move by the makers! Kesari is expected to easily beat the new Tamil releases such as Agni Devi and Uchakattam. We have to see if it would emerge as the weekend box office topper.