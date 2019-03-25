Akshay Kumar's Kesari is a rare Hindi film to top the weekend Chennai box office

It was one of those rare weekends when a Hindi film topped the weekend Chennai city box office. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari easily pushed aside the other new Tamil releases and sat on top, after grossing 61 lakhs in its opening 4 days (14+13+16+18 lakhs). Though this is just about a decent opening, the other new Tamil films were nowhere in the picture. In the second spot is How To Train Your Dragon 3 which grossed 58 lakhs in its opening 4 days and fell just short of Kesari.

The latest Tamil blockbuster Thadam still figures near the top, at the 3rd spot. After 24 days in running, the film has grossed 3.73 crore in Chennai. It is a huge result for an Arun Vijay starrer and by far his career best as a solo lead hero. The film completes 25 days in many centers across the state.

Captain Marvel follows in the 4th spot and has grossed 3.69 CR in Chennai after 17 days in running. Last week’s new release Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum completes the top 5 and has grossed 89 lakhs after 10 days in running. The latest Bollywood thriller hit Badla follows in the 6th spot and has grossed 74 lakhs after 17 days in running.

The new Tamil releases, Agni Devi and Uchakattam, have faced outright rejection from the audience and were able to gross just 7 lakhs and 3 lakhs respectively in their opening weekend. Poor content is the only reason!