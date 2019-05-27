Aladdin tops Chennai city box office while Monster outpaces Mr Local

Lmk May 27 2019, 6.11 pm May 27 2019, 6.11 pm

At the Chennai city box office, it was a weekend when the new Tamil films couldn’t create much of an impact. It was Aladdin which charmed the audiences the most and took the top spot. Aladdin grossed 82 lakhs in its opening three days and pushed aside the other competition. Last week’s Monster put up a strong show and took the 2nd spot. It’s clear now that the film is a super hit. After 10 days, Monster has grossed 1.07 crore in Chennai and looks good to keep its run going for a few more weeks. Sivakarthikeyan’s Mr Local has been pushed to the 3rd spot; the film has grossed 3.32 crores after 10 days. It will mostly be taken off from most theatres on May 31st when NGK and Devi 2 release. At the 4th and 5th spots are the new Tamil releases Lisaa and Neeya 2; the former grossed 21 lakhs while the latter grossed 16 lakhs in 3 days.

Among the older releases, 100 (Chennai gross of 1.06 crore in 16 days) can now be classified as a hit. The film carries a respectable show count in its 3rd week. Ayogya (Chennai gross of 1.68 crores in 16 days) has lost steam and it has just a handful of shows in its 3rd week.

All eyes are now on NGK and the kind of impact that it can create at the box office. The tone and treatment of the film make it an ideal candidate to shine in the urban 3 Cs of the Tamil Nadu box office - Chennai, Chengalpet, and Coimbatore. The film looks set to emerge as Suriya’s career-best opener in Tamil Nadu, bettering the numbers of Anjaan (2014). For starters, the early morning shows on Friday have already been booked full in advance.