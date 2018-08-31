All decks cleared for Anurag Kashyap - Nayanthara's Imaikkaa Nodigal

Imaikkaa Nodigal finally opened in theaters on Thursday night after being plagued by last minute financial issues. The producer could release the film with the timely financial support from a couple of industry bigwigs like Abirami Ramanathan.

Imaikkaa Nodigal missed out on the special morning shows and also the noon, matinee and evening shows. The early press show resulted in positive reviews but fans were disappointed as they could not enjoy the film in the day.

Despite releasing only in the night, Imaikkaa Nodigal grossed Rs 11 lakhs in Chennai city. The occupancy levels in all theaters were good for the night shows, and the film is expected to soar high this weekend thanks to all the positive reviews and public excitement surrounding it.

Nayanthara's recent CoCo opened with a gross of 1.58 CR in Chennai city after its first 3 days. Imaikkaa Nodigal is expected to near this figure or do even better in coming days. Hopefully it will have a smooth run going forward after a really turbulent opening day.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara fans haven’t had it any better in recent years. Two of her films are in theaters now; while one is a proven blockbuster, the other has taken a promising start too.