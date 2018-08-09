Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: The superstar has aced the art of ruling the box-office!

Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his 43rd birthday today, on 9th August. His fans are going berserk on social media, celebrating his birthday with trends and fancy hashtags. Mahesh is one of the most well-maintained stars in the country and does not look his age! His infectious charm, arresting screen presence and endearing smile are inimitable assets which have made him the superstar he is. Not to forget the numerous 'paisavasool' and commercially successful films that he has delivered over the course of his 24 outings as a lead hero, starting from his debut Raja Kumarudu, to his most recent Bharat Ane Nenu. We look back at the instances when Mahesh Babu took over the box-office and stamped his authority.

Rajakumarudu, 1999 - It was a happy entry to the industry for Mahesh as a lead hero, after his outings as a child artist in his dad Krishna's films.

Murari, 2001 - Director Krishna Vamsi delivered a highly successful family entertainer.

Okkadu, 2003 - A sensational film which went on to be remade in Tamil as Ghilli, with Vijay in the lead.

Athadu, 2005 - This is a film which continues to be a huge favourite whenever it's shown on TV. Trivikram Srinivas has been lauded for utilising Mahesh's strengths in the best possible manner.

Pokiri, 2006 - Another sensational blockbuster which went on to be successful with its remakes too, in Tamil (Vijay's Pokkiri) and Hindi (Salman Khan's Wanted).

Dookudu, 2011 - This was Mahesh's first hit after his comeback following a 3-year hiatus due to personal reasons.

Businessman, 2012 - Puri Jagannadh followed up the memorable Pokiri with another successful anti-hero outing for Mahesh.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, 2013 - Also starring Venkatesh, SVSC was a trademark family entertainer and a handsome success at the box-office.

Srimanthudu, 2015 - After the experimental 1:Nenokkadine and the disastrous Aagadu, Mahesh got a much needed blockbuster in the form of Srimanthudu.

Bharat Ane Nenu, 2018 - Koratala Siva repeated the Srimanthudu magic for Mahesh at a time when he was again reeling under the pressure of successive flops in the form of Brahmotsavam and Spyder.

We wish the dashing star many more successes, starting with his 25th film Maharshi, which will release next summer.