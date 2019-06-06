In Com Staff June 06 2019, 11.53 pm June 06 2019, 11.53 pm

Comedian and actor Allari Naresh impressed his fans recently with his supporting role in Maharshi. Critics and the audience loved his acting chops and applauded him for the role. Till Maharshi happened, Allari was not really having a great time as an actor. But, it looks like the film has given him a lot of positive limelight. According to reports, Allari has bagged another pivotal cameo! The actor is said to have been signed on for a significant part in Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja. As already known, Disco Raja is being directed by VI Anand and Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput are the heroines in this film.

According to a report in a leading media, the makers were impressed by Allari’s performance in Maharshi and which is why they approached him. And, the report also states that the actor has agreed to do it. The film’s shoot is on currently in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City. It is not known as to when Allari will join the sets, but this indeed is great news for his fans! Since Disco Raja will be a heavy mass entertainer, Allari will get enough spotlight through this one. Reportedly, there will also be a third actress but makers are yet to announce that. Buzz is that Ravi will be seen in dual roles for this one.