Allu Arjun and leading director eye to strike a hat trick

We had reported recently that director Trivikram Srinivas will associate with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the near future after the star wraps his other pending films - Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and a film with director Koratala Siva. Trivikram has meanwhile gone on to sign his immediate next film, with Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead. This film will be produced by Allu Aravind and Radhakrishna. Allu Arjun and Trivikram have already worked on successful films in the past, such as Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy. They will be looking to complete their hat-trick success with this film, which happens to be Allu Arjun’s 19th.

Allu Arjun is back in action after Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, which had a below par run in theaters in mid 2018. Trivikram meanwhile had a mixed 2018 with the colossal failure of Agnyaathavaasi on the one hand and the successful Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava towards the end of the year.

Allu Arjun is also touted to do a film with director Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame along with this film with Trivikram. This announcement on #AA19 has given enough dose of excitement to fans of the Stylish Star at the beginning of the new year.