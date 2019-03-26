Allu Arjun buys himself a caravan worth 7 crores!

It is already known that Allu Arjun will be next seen in a film helmed Trivikram Srinivas, which is rumoured to be titled Nanna Nenu. Rumour mills are going abuzz that Tabu has been approached to play Allu Arjun’s mother in this film. Now the latest we hear is that Bunny has bought himself a caravan worth 7 crores and he will start using it for this film. Siva Cherry, one of the publicists for mega family, confirmed this news and also informed that the caravan will have the AA signature on it.

According to a report, a source said, “He’s going to Mumbai soon, where he wants to explore design and interiors options for the vehicle. He is planning to use it for his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas. This one is going to be South India’s first ever fully modified and sophisticated caravan. It is going to have the AA signature on it.” The source also added, “The actor is spending a whopping Rs 3.5 crore on the bus, and another Rs 2 to 3 crore on the design.”

Coming back to the film, it will be produced by Haarika Haasine Creations and Geetha Arts. Thaman will provide the music and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. This film marks the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Trivikram, the first two being Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy. If Tabu agrees to do this movie, she will be making a comeback in Tollywood after 11 years! Stay tuned for more updates.