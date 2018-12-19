Allu Arjun expresses interest to dance alongside Sai Pallavi!

Since the release of his Naa Peru Surya in the first half of the year, Allu Arjun hasn’t signed any other project and is patiently listening to all kinds of scripts before he finalizes his next. In the meantime, the actor is making his way into the pre-release events of his close friends, as a well-wisher. Being the chief guest for his buddy Sharwanand’s next release Padi Padi Leche Manasu, the actor took the stage to wish the team. But his statement about the film’s actress Sai Pallavi has become the talk of the town right now.

Being such a fantastic dancer himself, it was great to see Allu Arjun praising Sai Pallavi’s dancing abilities to the zenith. “I became a huge fan of Sai Pallavi after watching her debut film Premam. And after Fidaa, I was blown away by her dancing skills in the Vachinde Pilla song. Of course, she is a superb performer, but what interested me more was her dance moves. In fact, I would love to feature in a dance number alongside her,” he said.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the romantic drama Padi Padi Leche Manasu is hitting the screens on the 21st of December. Though she might not get to showcase her dance moves much in this Telugu film, Sai Pallavi has enough space to do that in her Tamil outing Maari 2 which releases on the same date.