image
Thursday, December 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Allu Arjun expresses interest to dance alongside Sai Pallavi!

Regional

Allu Arjun expresses interest to dance alongside Sai Pallavi!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   December 19 2018, 6.52 pm
back
Allu ArjunHanu RaghavapudiMaari 2Naa Peru SuryaPadi Padi Leche ManasuSai PallaviSharwanand
nextHas Rashmika Mandanna signed her next Telugu flick?
ALSO READ

Telugu remake of 96 is all set to roll, after a truckload of confusion!

Gopichand on board the Telugu remake of 96?

Vikram Kumar’s long wait comes to an end, thanks to Nani