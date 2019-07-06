In Com Staff July 06 2019, 4.18 pm July 06 2019, 4.18 pm

Allu Arjun is loved by many not just for his acting, dancing skills, and his dashing good looks, but also for his generous personality. In the past, he has supported and appreciated many upcoming actors for their work and, now, he has done it again. The recently released - Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya (ASSA) -has been receiving a lot of praise from all quarters and is still going strong at the theatres. Now, Allu Arjun has also joined the bandwagon and showered praise on the movie's entire team. He actually went one step higher and even invited the movie's director and hero to the sets of his upcoming movie #AA19 and wished them in person.

After watching ASSA, Bunny seems to have been mighty impressed, as he invited the director Swaroop and hero Naveen Polishetty to his film's sets. Allu Arjun is said to have congratulated them in person and spent some time with them. He then took to his Twitter account to post a pic of this meeting and again wished the young team for scoring big with their project! The movie Agest Sai Srinivasa Atreya, which was bankrolled by Rahul Yadav Nakka under his Swadharm Entertainment banner, is an investigative thriller with Naveen Polishetty and Shruti Sharma in the lead. Along with all the critical appreciation, the movie is earning some big money at the box office too.

Watched #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya Movie . It’s a good thriller with humour . Happy that a new generation of actors & director are entering TFI with great new talent . I Congratulate the entire team . Thriller lovers... must watch. @naveenpolishety @swarooprsj pic.twitter.com/BV5GjsgzAV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019