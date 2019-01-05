Allu Arjun quickly signs two projects after a long break

It has been a really long time since Allu Arjun has been on a shooting spot. After the debacle with Naa Peru Surya last year, the actor has taken a break from cinema to retrospect and wait for the right script in order to strike gold at the box office, much like his contemporaries who are doing well. The actor was in discussions with directors like Vikram Kumar and Prem Kumar for the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster 96. However, he has gone back to the drawing board now and will be doing a film with one of his favourite - Trivikram Srinivas.

According to reports in Tollywood, this film will be an official remake of the Hindi blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The shoot for the same is expected to go on floors by the end of this month, and it will be jointly produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Haasine Creations. Apart from this, Allu Arjun was also in talks with Sankalp Reddy of Antariksham fame and Parasuram, who churned out the lovely Geetha Govindam last year.

The actor has been impressed with Parasuram’s new script, and will mostly be finalising his spot in the director’s next venture, touted to be a triangular love story. After modelling himself as an action hero, here’s Allu Arjun trying to break big into the romantic space once again!