It is already well-known that Allu Arjun will be next seen in a Trivikram Srinivas directorial and progress on this movie has been rapid. The shoot was halted for a while when the actor had gone on a vacation with his family but now it is back to the grind. The second schedule saw actress Pooja Hegde join the sets and updates state that the shoot is progressing as planned. In fact, the director even announced on Twitter that the movie would be a Sankranthi release, next year! Now, another exciting update has come along. The makers have informed fans that Allu Arjun has started dubbing for the film!

Haarika & Hassine Creations, who are co-producing the film with Geetha Arts, took to Twitter and uploaded a bunch of photos from the dubbing session and revealed that Allu Arjun has started dubbing for the movie. Though the film began with the working title AA19, there are widespread speculations that it has been titled Alakananda. This is the third film that Bunny and Trivikram are working together in. The previous two - Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy, were both hits and thus expectations are high for this one as well. It is being said that the film will be a romantic entertainer and it is being reported that another actress will be a part of this project apart from Pooja Hegde.

S Thaman is scoring the music for this film while PS Vinod has been handling the cinematography and Naveen Nooli is in charge of editing. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, respectively. The film also stars Tabu, Navdeep, Sushanth, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, and Sunil among others. This sure is going to be a huge film and the fact that it will clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru is also going to make it even more interesting!