Allu Arjun is, needless to say, one of the biggest stars of regional cinema. Not only has he delivered super hit films, but he has also impressed many with his charming dancing skills and his capacity to entertain one and all. He has spun his magic over not just the regional audiences but even in North people seem to can’t get enough of him! Allu Arjun has had several hits so far, and even now he has his hands full with enough films. The actor has not taken to Twitter and thanked his fans for giving a great response to the Hindi versions of his films, DJ and Sarrainodu.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote that he is happy about the fact that his movies are crossing regional borders and entertaining the audience across the country. He also wrote that he hopes to keep on entertaining his fans more in the coming years and win more love. It is already known that Sarrainodu has become the first Indian movie on YouTube to cross 200 million views. And, the Hindi version of DJ has also crossed 152 Million Views on YouTube. This sure is remarkable and almost no actor has the same pin in their hat! Since the films were dubbed in Hindi too, that made the box office raise even better!

See Allu Arjun's tweet here:

I thank all the viewers from all over ... glad our work is being liked beyond regional borders ... hope to entertain you more in the coming years and win more of your love . Thank you once again. @harish2you @hegdepooja @Rakulpreet @MusicThaman @ThisIsDSP many more... 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ARKMUVxiPf — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 6, 2019