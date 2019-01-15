image
Tuesday, January 15th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Allu Arjun to don dual roles for the first time ever?

Regional

Allu Arjun to don dual roles for the first time ever?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   January 15 2019, 11.01 am
back
Allu ArjunEntertainmentNaa Peru SuryaregionalTrivikram
nextSTR’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven finally has a release date!
ALSO READ

Rekha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share a hug in a picture perfect moment!

Selena Gomez returns to social media after a hiatus, talks about a challenging 2018

Ishq Mitha from ELKDTAL: Anil Kapoor is a steady show stealer in this recreated track