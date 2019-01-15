Allu Arjun to don dual roles for the first time ever?

Stylish star Allu Arjun took quite a lot of time to pick his next film after the Naa Peru Surya debacle last year. Vikram Kumar, Parasuram and Sankalp Reddy were directors who pitched their scripts to the actor, but the man finally chose to go ahead with the commercial specialist Trivikram Srinivas who is now fresh and healthy after the success of Aravinda Sametha. Allu Arjun will not only be sporting a new makeover for this film, but will also be essaying dual roles for the first time in his career, according to close sources.

Trivikram is now giving in the finishing touches to the script, post which the makers will sketch out the shoot schedule and the locations. Rashmika Mandanna and Kiara Advani, two of Tollywood’s in-demand actresses at the moment, are in talks to find their way into this film and star opposite Allu Arjun.

After the success that Trivikram brought Allu Arjun with two of their earlier combinations in Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy, the expectations for this project are slowly trickling up the meter. Haarika and Haasine Creations - the production house bankrolling this project, are planning a Diwali release for the film in line with the celebratory mood that the script is said to carry.