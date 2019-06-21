In Com Staff June 21 2019, 9.53 am June 21 2019, 9.53 am

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the best actors and dancers to grace Tollywood, among his contemporaries. His last movie Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, did not do well at the box office. Following this movie's debacle, Bunny took his time to choose and finalise his next project. This movie, currently going with the working title AA19, is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas and jointly produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Haasine Creations. This movie, starring Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the female leads, also has Sushanth in a vital role. There are reports that Allu Arjun plays the role of a techie in this movie and some pics of him from the sets have gone viral online. All this apart, we have some great news regarding Allu Arjun's new project...

Earlier, there were reports that Allu Arjun would be working in a project with AR Murugadoss soon. However, it was reported that this project would not take off when Allu Arjun began shooting for AA19 and it came out that he has signed up to work in AA20 with Sukumar and then for ICON with Venu Sri Ram. Simultaneously, AR Murugadoss also began work on his Darbar with Superstar Rajinikanth. Now, we hear reports that this project has not been shelved and that it would sure happen. An industry analyst states, "Indications from Allu Arjun's camp are very clear that he wants to make his Tamil debut happen with AR Murugadoss's project! However, when the project takes off is not clear yet as he is planning to begin shooting for his project with Sukumar immediately after." With all his current commitments, Allu Arjun has his hands full, though!