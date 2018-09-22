Allu Arjun trashes Vikram Kumar film, only to run after Trivikram!

After tons of discussions and developments, it has now been officially revealed that Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun has called off his project with director Vikram Kumar of Manam fame.

The reason behind this is that the actor is still not convinced with the second half of the film’s script. Allu Arjun has been in talks with Vikram Kumar for more than 6 months now for this film, with the director making tons of changes to suit his image and modify the storyline. However, none of the efforts have bared fruit so far, with the project vanishing into thin air.

After his last release Naa Peru Surya turned out to be an underwhelming performer at the box office, Allu Arjun is yet to sign the dotted line for a new film. The actor has been in talks to play the role of Kris Srikanth in 83, the upcoming Hindi biopic which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. On the other hand, he is also working out the possibilities of joining hands with director Trivikram Srinivas, who is currently busy with the final stage of shoot for Jr. NTR’s Aravinda Sametha.

With so many options in hand, it remains to be seen as to which one he would ultimately pick. Time will tell!