Allu Arjun wishes uncles Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu all the best ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Lmk April 06 2019, 12.11 pm April 06 2019, 12.11 pm

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has sent out a press statement emphatically offering his support to his uncles Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Pawan is the founder of the Janasena party and is a full-time politician now; he has put a full stop to his acting commitments for time being. Naga Babu (who is the elder brother of Pawan) recently joined the Janasena party and he would be contesting in the coming elections from the Narasapuram constituency.

In his statement, Allu Arjun congratulates Naga Babu for his political journey and sends out his encouragement and best wishes. He also states that he wouldn’t be able to campaign for Naga Babu and that he would extend his moral support always. In the statement, Allu Arjun also sends his best wishes to Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party and hopes that Pawan can bring about a change in the lives of the people of AP with his dynamic leadership and brilliant vision.

It’s good to see the unity in this large family addressed as the ‘Mega family’ by Telugu fans and the media. Ram Charan has also openly talked in favour of his uncle (‘babai’) Pawan Kalyan in the past, and now Allu Arjun also follows suit naturally.

We have to see the extent of the impact that the Janasena party can create in the coming elections. With the charismatic and extremely popular Pawan Kalyan at the helm, the expectations from them are high this coming election season. Janasena will contest along with the Left parties (Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist)) and Bahujan Samaj Party in both the Telugu states.