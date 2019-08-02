In Com Staff August 02 2019, 4.06 pm August 02 2019, 4.06 pm

It is well-known that Allu Arjun is all set to start working with director Sukumar for his next. The director-actor duo is teaming up for the third time and expectations are pretty high. Earlier, the two have delivered some massive hits like Arya and Arya 2. Fans were eagerly awaiting any update they could get about this project and, now, according to reports, this film is all set to finally go on floors! Several reports state that this film will be launched on an auspicious day this month and the shoot will begin sometime in September! This sure is great news for all Allu Arjun fans!

Although this project was made official last year itself, the makers had not given any update as to when the film would finally start rolling. Now, reports are stating that the shooting will begin from September 18th! It has also been said that Allu Arjun was blown away by the script and his character, in the film. Speculations are rife that Sukumar has written the film with the background of the Seshachalam sandalwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady in this one and Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this project. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for this yet-to-be-titled film. It is being said that Bunny will be seen in a completely different avatar for this film. It is also being speculated that the actor wants the film to release mid-summer next year.