Allu Arjun’s film with Trivikram finds its second heroine!

Siddarthsrinivas May 22 2019, 7.49 pm May 22 2019, 7.49 pm

After lots of project discussions and developments, Allu Arjun finally kicked off his new film with Trivikram Srinivas a few weeks ago. The actor had taken a really long break post the release of his Naa Peru Surya to realise and retrospect his status in the industry and his choice of films. At the outset of the new project, it was announced that Pooja Hegde would be the heroine, but there was a requirement for another female lead which has been fulfilled now. The latest update coming in from the unit is that Ketika Sharma has been finalised to star opposite Allu Arjun in the film. The actress, who is still shooting for her debut feature Romantic, has already found herself in this much-awaited biggie.

While the shoot for the film is progressing with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu, Ketika will be joining the team in the forthcoming schedules. The Delhi-based model who came into the limelight through her YouTube video Thug Life is said to have a short but important role in the film, and will also be featuring in a song alongside Allu Arjun. Ketika will soon be wrapping up her portions for Romantic, an urban romance tale which is being shot in Goa. The film is directed by debutant Anil Paduri and has director Puri Jagannadh’s son Akash Puri in the lead role.

After completing his film with Trivikram, Allu Arjun will move onto his next project, which is to be helmed by Sriram Venu. Titled Icon, the film will have the actor playing a dual role and is touted to be an action thriller. Arjun has also signed another film with Sukumar, which will be their third collaboration following Arya and Arya 2. It is indeed going to be a busy year ahead for the actor, who has kept his fans waiting for quite a while.