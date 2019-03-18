Allu Arjun's film with Trivikram Srinivas to go on floors from April 8

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his 19th film. The film which has been reportedly titled Nanna Nenu, is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. According to reports, the director is the one that decided this title will be apt for his film. The film is going to be an action family entertainer. An interesting latest update is that the film’s shooting will start from April 8. The script is reportedly being given final touches and thus the project will be ready to go on floors very soon.

It is also being said that Rashmika and Kiara Advani were in the race for the role too but finally Pooja Hegde bagged it. Allu Arjun and Pooja were last seen together in Dj-Duvvada Jagannadham and they shared a crackling chemistry! Thus, fans are extremely excited for the duo’s second outing. Reports also state that Nagma is going to make a comeback with this film. This film is being scripted and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna. It may also have an ensemble cast. However, makers have not revealed anything as of yet. Thaman is this film’s music composer.

This film marks the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Trivikram. The first two being Julai and S/o Satyamurthy. Bunny will also next start shooting for Sukumar’s directorial which is being touted to be yet another love story. Stay tuned for further updates!