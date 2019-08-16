In Com Staff August 16 2019, 3.35 pm August 16 2019, 3.35 pm

The child artiste turned darling of the masses - Stylish Star Allu Arjun was last seen on the big screens in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. It has since been known that he had signed up to act with director Trivikram Srinivas, in what is their third project together, following two blockbuster hits in Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy! This new movie, which was being referred to as #AA19 so far, has now been titled and Allu Arjun himself has revealed it! On the occasion of our Independence Day, the unit of #AA19 have unveiled their project's title to be Ala Vaikunthapuramlo and have also unveiled a first glimpse teaser of this movie!

Taking to his Twitter account, Allu Arjun posted the title and the link of the first glimpse video. This 39-second video shows Allu Arjun in a simple guy-next-door look, having a conversation with Murli Sharma. Jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna for the Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners, this movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sushanth, Sathyaraj, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Rahul Ramakrishna in vital roles with a number of other actors also forming a part of the cast. PS Vinod of Vikram Vedha fame is handling the cinematography while Navin Nooli is taking care of the editing. SS Thaman is in charge of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo's music.