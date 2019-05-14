  3. Regional
Daddy cool Allu Arjun shares Swiss vacay pictures with his family and it sure is making us want to go to the mountains too!

Regional

Allu Arjun's Swiss vacay with his family is making us want to go to the mountains too!

Allu has taken a break from his work is vacationing with his family in Switzerland!

back
Allu ArjunDuvvada JagannadhamMythri Movie Makers.​Naa Illu IndiaNaa Peru SuryaPooja HegdeRace GurramSarrainoduSukumarTrending In SouthTRIVIKRAM SRINIVAS
nextHiphop Tamizha Adhi likens himself to a backbench student who tops a class

within