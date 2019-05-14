Allu Arjun's Swiss vacay with his family is making us want to go to the mountains too!

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 10.33 pm May 14 2019, 10.33 pm

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has a huge fan following base that is no new news. The actor has proved his mettle in acting through films like Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Duvvada Jagannadham, Sarrainodu, Race Gurram and many others. He is very well known for his dancing skills too. So much so that fans go gaga over all his videos and needless to say they wait for every little update of his life. Currently, Allu has taken a break from his work is vacationing with his family Switzerland! He has been regularly updating his fans with pictures from the tour and we must say they look like an absolutely adorbs family.

Allu Arjun took it to his social media handle and he shared a series of the family from their wintery wonderland holiday. While we are a little jealous sitting in the heat looking at these photos, we just simply cannot obsess enough over these cute and happy pictures! Daddy cool Allu captioned one of the pictures 'Life Lo Ela Undali ??? And they said ' HAPPY GAAAAAAA'. Fans have hearted this image and have been wanting to see more and more pictures from his vacation. Well, we hope he and his family have a great vacay!

The actor, once he is back, will start the shoot of Trivikram Srinivas’s directorial venture. It is being said that Pooja Hegde is on the board to romance with Bunny in this action and romantic entertainer. Apart from this, he has also signed a movie with Sukumar, which will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.