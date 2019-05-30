Allu Sirish apologises for the failure of ABCD in a heart felt post

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 8.32 pm May 30 2019, 8.32 pm

Allu Sirish celebrated his birthday recently and his fans flooded him with numerous wishes on his social media pages. The actor was last seen in the recent outing American Born Confused Desi, or as it is commonly called - ABCD. This film is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Dulquer Salmaan. However, it did not do well at the Box Office at all. Now, the actor has taken to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message admitting the failure of the film. It sure takes a lot to admit the failure of one’s work, so fans are appreciating the fact that Allu Sirish could stand up and accept it.

In the post, he thanked his fans for all the wishes and wrote that his director Sanjeev Reddy and the full team of ABCD had put in a lot of effort in making the film. He then went on to write that despite their best efforts the film could not live up to the expectations of people. He apologized for the same and said he accepts the feedback regarding the film. He went on to thank his producers and the audience for giving him the opportunity to entertain. Promising to deliver better films, he ended the note saying, “I will continue to work hard and strive to deliver better films in the future.”

Sirish is reportedly already getting ready for his next film. Buzz is that the actor is teaming up with director Premsai for his next film! Both the director and the actor need to get a hit badly, so expectations will be huge for this upcoming project. The film will reportedly be bankrolled by the Geetha Arts banner. An official announcement is expected to be made soon. Details regarding the cast and crew may be made soon and speculation is that it may be a romantic film.