Allu Sirish's next to be a love story with director Premsai?

May 22 2019, 12.10 am

Allu Sirish was last seen in his recent outing American Born Confused Desi, or as it is commonly called - ABCD. This film is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, that starred Dulquer Salmaan. After a string of failures, Allu managed to impress his fans with this remake. Although the film did not do great at the Box Office, his fans were heavily impressed by the actor’s acting chops. Allu is reportedly already getting ready for his next film. Buzz is that the actor is teaming up with director Premsai for his next film! Premsai’s last film was Courier Boy Kalyan in which Nithiin played the lead role. The film went on to become a huge flop and since then the director has not taken up any new project.

Now, several reports state that Allu Aravind has chosen Premsai for his son Allu Sirish’s next film. Although the Geetha Arts banner mostly bankrolls pictures of big actors and directors, it seems like the producer has decided to give Premsai another chance for a successful movie! Reports also state that the father and son have heard the script and that they liked it. An official announcement is expected to be made soon. In fact, during the promotions of ABCD, Allu Sirish also revealed to the press that he is in talks with a director for a love story. Reports are speculating that this film with Premsai may be the love story the actor was talking about! Details regarding the cast and crew will be given out soon.

Allu Sirish needs a hit badly and it remains to be seen whether this film with Premsai will turn out to be a saving grace for him or not. ABCD released a week back and while it had promised to be a fun and entertaining ride, it seems that not everybody is impressed with it. Stay tuned for more updates...