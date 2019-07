In Com Staff July 23 2019, 12.41 pm July 23 2019, 12.41 pm

Vedhika Kumar who gave her breakthrough performance in Bala’s period film Paradesi is currently having her ‘Me’ time in Maldives.

The ravishing Kanchana actress’ piercing eyes accentuate her smoking hot look in this Black outfit.

The gorgeous lady has effortlessly pulled off this no-makeup travel look here!

Soaking in the sun and sand, the Kaalai actress is giving us major vacay goals and we all are so J!