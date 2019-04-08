Amala Akkineni to play the lead in actor Krishna's web series titled High Priestess!

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 7.35 pm April 08 2019, 7.35 pm

Actor Krishna is venturing into something new. He is turning a producer for a web series titled High Priestess in Telugu that would feature Amala Akkineni in the lead. Choosing script and content driven roles from the very beginning of his career, actor Krishna has gained a groovy name for such attempts in different genres and laudable performances. While his acting career has been proceeding in a much decorous spell, his production venture could be an unheralded surprise.

About his new venture, Krishna says, “I want to tell many stories and OTT platform gives me the opportunity to say it with extensive creative freedom. The production house “Tribal Horse Entertainment” for now will focus on web series/digital originals and feature films. What has made me extremely happy is the way how my maiden production “High Priestess”, web series in Telugu has turned to be. I never imagined it would get a Midas-touch of such an amazing kind. To have an ace artiste like Amala madam on board is a real bliss and blessing. Especially, Nagarjuna sir launching the project has made its reach incredibly bigger. My instant ambition is to produce contents for OTT platform through this banner and the next one would be Tamil.”

High Priestess streaming from April 25 on Zee 5 web platform is directed by Pushpa Ignatius. The scintillating web series features actor Kishore, Brahmaji, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunaina, Vijayalakshmi, Aadhav Kannadasan, Bigg Boss Nandini Rai and GV Prakash’s sister Bhavani in important roles. Here is wishing Krishna and his team of High Priestess, the best with their endeavour.